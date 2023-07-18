BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce met at Lake Stephens in Surveyor on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to cut the ribbon on a new campground.

The new campground is situated just up a winding hill from the original campground.

County officials said the new lots offer more fun and more privacy for campers.

“You know, the old campground, it’s not as spacious, as what this campground is,” Lake Stephens Park Superintendent B.J. Pritchard said. “This campground offers a lot more, as far as bigger lots, more space. It’s kind of spread out, so you get a little bit more privacy.”

Both campgrounds are open to the public.