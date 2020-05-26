Lake Stephens Marina will open soon

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — People will soon be able to float their boats in Lake Stephens!

The Lake Stephens Marina will open Monday, June 1, 2020. Park officials replaced the boat docks and cleaned and set up a fish board and scale. The Marina Store will also be open starting Monday.

BJ Pritchard is the Lake Stephens superintendent.

“We’ll start letting boats come in and dock. We’ll have someone there 24/7. We’re excited to get that back up and going. But as of right now, with everything being put on hold, that was the earliest date they would let us open is June 1,” Pritchard said.

The Marina would normally open up before Memorial Day weekend but it was put on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.