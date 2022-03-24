RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The first full disc golf course in a Raleigh County park nears completion.

While there are smaller courses throughout Raleigh County, the Parks and Recreation Department is close to the completion of a full eighteen-hole disc golf course at Lake Stephens.

The idea began back before the pandemic but was put to the side as more pressing matters came up.

But with how much time people spent outside because of the shutdowns, Molly Williams, the Executive Director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, said now is the perfect time to try and finish the project.

“I think that it has the most potential for a bigger course like that, which we have the water feature on it, which some of our other parks do have water features but I think that this was just the right fit the right park, we already had the parking, we already had some areas and trails designated so it just fit perfectly in that area,” said Williams.

While there are already holes up in the park, Williams said it will still be a few months before the course is open. She hopes to have it up by the summer.