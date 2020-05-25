Lake Stephens RV Campground now open

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — Lake Stephens RV Campground is officially open.

Campers were allowed at the park Friday, May 22, 2020. Playgrounds and bathroom facilities remain closed to campers because of COVID-19 concerns. Park officials also ask everyone to practice social distancing.

BJ Pritchard is the Superintendent at Lake Stephens.

“But we are allowing the people to come out and camp and kind of enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, trying to get back to normal,” Pritchard said.

Memorial Day Weekend is usually a popular weekend at the campground. Because of COVID-19, most of their amenities are still closed.