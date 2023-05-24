BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The swimming season at Lake Stephens in Raleigh County opens Saturday, May 27, 2023. The splash pad, aqua park and, of course, the beach opens for the 2023 summer season, which runs through Labor Day. Molly Williams, the director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, said on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that county staff are ready to welcome water lovers.

“We’re open every day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as staffing allows,” she said. “We do have lifeguards on staff, so we should be all set, there. And we’re excited for the summer to begin.”

She said a new campground at Lake Stephens is attracting a number of campers.