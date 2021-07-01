Lake Stephens to host 4th of July event

SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS)– If you do not have anything plan for Monday, July 5, 2021, then here is something you could consider! Employees at Lake Stephens will host their 4th of July celebration on Monday. The event will start at 4 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

“You can see it all over the lake. You can pay to be on the beach. It is just $3 to be on the beach and you can see the fireworks explode right in front of your face,” Mark Cohn, the events coordinator, said.



Lake Stephens will have more events throughout the month. For more information, head to their website.