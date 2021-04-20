Landscapers warn to take care of plants with cold front coming

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With cold temperatures overnight, greenhouses have some tips to protect your plants.

Many greenhouses are busy as people start buying plants for this spring and summer. Sales Person at Green River Garden Center, Chip Faulk, said if you planted flowers or trees already, covering them with cotton is one of the best ways to protect them.

“Just go ahead and cover them up, but use cloth use like an old sheet double it up, try to avoid plastic if you can,” Faulk said.

Faulk said the best time to plant annual plants is the second week of May. He also said during cold weather, make sure your plants are fully watered before covering them.