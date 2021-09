JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made after a large amount of heroin and money was found at a home in Jumping Branch.

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Summers County Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy John Farmer initiated a drug investigation on Beagle Club Road in the Jumping Branch area of Summers County. Once they searched the home, they allegedly found a large amount of heroin and money.

Brianna Allen was arrested and charged for possession with intent to deliver heroin.