PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead.

A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson.

Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The Princeton Senior High School and Mercer County Schools community gathered together Thursday night to hold a vigil to remember Jackson.

Lily Powell, who is President of the Student Council said she and her other council members started planning the vigil this past Monday, December 12, 2022 .

“Kierra’s death was so sudden we had to just band together as a school and a community to get this all pulled together on such short notice,” Powell said.

Principal Krissy Zickafoose at Princeton Senior High School said she’s known Kierra since she was an administrator back at Princeton Middle School

“She was just a vibrant student, she was happy she always had a smile on her face said good morning to her every day she said good morning Mrs. Z, and just a joy to be around,” Zickafoose said.

And freshman Ariel Boswell and other students helped pass around the candles they lit at the vigil, she said the turnout warmed her heart.

“It’s amazing to see everyone come out and support and just support her and her family and this is honestly amazing,” Boswell said.

The Princeton Police Department is still investigating.

Stick with 59News as we learn more about this.