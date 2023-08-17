FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– To beat this heat while walking around the state fair, you need to cool down with some ice cream!

Trudy’s is a state fair staple since the 1950s. The family brings old-fashioned homemade ice cream to Greenbrier County every year.

They are up for Best New Fair Food with their Lavender Dark Chocolate ice cream. The idea behind the creation traveled a long distance.

“Last summer in my country, Hungary, Europe,” said co-owner Monica Hoay. “I was all over that gorgeous organic lavender last year and my best friend, then actually take us and make surprise for Steve.”

Steve said with the fair food competition, the ice cream is a hit. Trudy’s also offered all-natural organic lemonades.