Law Enforcement Agencies looking for two people of interest in Monroe County

BALLARD, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia State Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two people of interest.

State Troopers, Sheriff’s Deputies, West Virginia Natural Resource Police, West Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office and other agencies are actively working an incident where two children were found dead in the Ballard area of Monroe County and very minimal details are being released at this time.

They have been searching the Ballard and Linside areas of Monroe County for the following persons of interest and do request the public’s help in their search:

40-year-old Keven Andersen, of Ballard, and 30 -year-old Helen Rattamasribounreuang, of Ballard.

Anderson is 5’9″, 140 pounds. He has Brown eyes and Brown hair.



Rattamasribounreuang is 5’7″ and 200 pound. She has Brown eyes and Brown hair.



Anyone with information on their locations should contact the West Virginia State Police-Union Detachment at 304-771-5100, Monroe County 911 Center at 304-772-3911 or Crimestoppers of West Virgina at 304-255-7867.