LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Lewisburg Police Department are investigating a late night armed robbery.

Dispatchers said calls came in around 11:33 p.m. on Saturday December 21 to the Shell Gas Station on Route 219 in Lewisburg regarding an armed robbery. They also say the Lewisburg Police Department and the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 59 News as this story develops.