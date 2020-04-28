Law enforcement and school system searching for individual accused of break-in

ANSTED, WV (WVNS ) -- A case of Wanton Endangerment in Ansted, WV leads to an arrest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Gerald Lee Thomas Jr., of Ansted, turned himself in to deputies.

The incident happened on April 14 when a Mr. Thomas was allegedly shooting a gun in the community. Investigators received a warrant for his arrest after speaking with the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.