Law enforcement arrest 11 people following drug bust

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement in Raleigh County arrested 11 people following a drug bust on Friday, February 28, 2020.

The bust involved the Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, and the Raleigh County Violent Crimes Task Force. They issued five search warrants and made 11 arrests. Five people were from Detroit and six people were from Raleigh County.

All 11 people are facing charges ranging from delivery of a controlled substance, and possession with the intent to deliver heroin and meth. A total of five homes were searched in the Route 3-Circleview Drive area.

There are still warrants out for five additional people.

The FBI and the ATF were also involved.

Trending Stories

