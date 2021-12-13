Law enforcement gives tips on how to avoid “porch pirates”

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The rush to order all your holiday gifts also means the risk of porch pirates.

Dave Allard, Lieutenant with the Beckley Police Department, said there are a lot of things you can do at home to prevent your gifts and packages from being stolen from your front porch. He said you can work with the shipping company to schedule the delivery for a time you know you will be home, or ask them to place the package by a back door or garage where someone will not think to look.

“It is very important,” Allard said. “I mean, there is nothing I can imagine would be much worse than a child waking up on Christmas morning not having something you purchased for them because someone stole it off of their porch.”

Allard also recommended keeping your tracking number and all details of the shipping process and delivery if your package does get stolen.