Law enforcement officers injured during search on Coal Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An incident on Coal Street in Beckley led to the injury of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy and a West Virginia State Trooper. It happened on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

According to a release, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team were executing a search warrant. It was during the search a deputy and a trooper were shot.

The injuries to both officers are non life-threatening and both are being treated. Their names were not released. Investigators said the shooting was accidental.

The incident is still under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Beckley Police Department.