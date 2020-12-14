Law enforcement officers provide tips for driving in snow

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The heavy, wet snow from Monday, December 14, 2020, was great for making snowmen or having a snowball fight, but it always makes for dangerous road conditions.

Lieutenant Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said it is important to stay educated and prepare when snow is expected.

“You may want to try and get up and leave a little early that way you have plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely. But the biggest thing if you find yourself driving in winter weather slow down and leave space,” said Redden.

Redden said before starting to drive, make sure all of your windows are clear of snow so you can see out of them.

“That way it won’t shift and come down, it won’t block your view. And in these winter type conditions you are already having to combat with your windows being fogged up from the frost, so you are trying to defrost them you don’t need snow on top of that to reduce your visibility,” said Redden.

Slipping and sliding in icy slick conditions is not out of the ordinary, but Redden said it is important to not panic if it does happen.

“If you start going, the best thing to do is don’t slam on your breaks, don’t panic. Even if you have anti-lock breaks, you’re just going to feel that, it’s not going to help you. Tap your breaks lightly. Sometimes, especially if you start sliding and depending on what situation you’re in, you don’t want your tires pulling against it, so if you’re sliding, you might have to throw it in neutral,” said Redden.

While driving in the snow is already a task to begin with, driving on the interstate with tractor trailers is an even bigger task. Redden said it is important to remember to leave extra space between you and the truck. Your standard car can stop a lot quicker than a semi truck, so if they start sliding there is not much they can do. It is crucial to do this in work zones where the lanes are even smaller and try not to drive directly next to another car.