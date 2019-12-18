Law Enforcement Officers warn about higher crime rates during the holiday season

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — “The most wonderful time of the year” can also be the most dangerous.

59News spoke with Lieutenant Brandon McMillion with the Sophia Police Department after two armed robberies in Raleigh and Mercer Counties on Sunday, Dec. 15. He said crimes typically spike this time of the year.

“The ones that need the cash they have a tendency to break into peoples homes,” McMillion said. “During this time like special holidays that’s when you start to see most of the break-ins and everything else.”

McMillion said there are many ways to make sure you are safe when out shopping and in the parking lots, like making yourself aware of your surroundings.

“Don’t take your eyes off one thing and go to somewhere else to where you are going to loose concentration on if someone is coming up behind you that could possibly harm you,” McMillion said. “You never know. All the time think, ‘What if?’.”

McMillion said if you see something, say something.

“If they have any issues, if they see strange activity, please contact 911. Contact your local police department. Notify them of what is happening in your local area,” McMillion said.