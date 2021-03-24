Law enforcement policies change to be more inclusive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For years, law enforcement officers had to look a certain way to fit the criteria of the job, according to Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department

“We had to be clean shaven, high and tight, military, old school way of thinking,” Wilhite said.

Current members had to shave their faces, and could not get any tattoos. This meant they would even turn away new candidates, who had visible ink while in uniform.

However, times are changing, and local police departments are working to be more inclusive. Both the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department changed their policies to allow their employees to have tattoos, as long as they are appropriate and not offensive.

Deputy Christine Schack said she was thankful, since she already had a tattoo on her forearm.

“With or without tattoos, you’re still that person and here for the job,” Schack said.

Facial hair policies were also changed. Raleigh County Sheriff Deputies still have to shave their face, with the exception of a mustache. The Beckley Police Department now lets their officers sport a beard on the job.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite was very excited for this change, since his time in the department and military meant a fresh face everyday.

“Seems kind of silly, talking about a grown man not being allowed to grow facial hair,” Wilhite said.

This wasn’t just a decision made for the current employees. These two departments struggle to find candidates for the job. So, they had to reduce the restrictions.

“We need to try and incorporate as many potential hires as possible,” Wilhite said.