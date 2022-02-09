Law enforcement prepares for a busy weekend ahead of the big game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The big game is less than a week away and law enforcement is preparing for an increased presence on the road. With the increase in social gatherings surrounding kickoff, both state and local officials are warning about the dangers of driving impaired.

Dozens of extra patrols will be out Sunday, February 13, 2022, looking for drivers not driving safely. Sergeant Jamie Wilhite is works for the Beckley Police Department and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. He said the Sunday of the big game is one of the busiest nights of the year when it comes to impaired drivers, and officers are ready to combat it.

“There’ll be increased officers out and about throughout not only this area but the state as well,” Sgt. Wilhite said. “This is a big focus for not only NITSA but the governor’s highway safety office as well.”

Sergeant Wilhite said the best way to avoid any issues is to appoint a designated driver, utilize taxis and rideshare programs, or make sleeping arrangements if needed. He also added it only takes one drink to slow response time and while you may legally be under the limit if you feel unfit to drive, don’t get behind the wheel.