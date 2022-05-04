HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Law enforcement officers in southern West Virginia are hitting the hardwood for a good cause.

Deputies from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the West Virginia state police, Hinton P.D., and more are tossing aside their boots and lacing up their sneakers for the inaugural Cops vs. Cats basketball games.

For the first game, the cops will take on the Summers High Bobcats women’s basketball team in a game only open to Summers County students.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, “the cops,” face a tough challenge when they face an alumni team of former Summers County basketball players.

“We’re competitive. All police officers I feel like have that natural competitiveness. So we’re calling them out,” Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris told 59News. “I hope they’re practicing and I hope they bring their A-game.”

The second game, which is open to the public, will also take place on May 21st at Summers County Middle School. Tickets are $5.

All proceeds go to REACHH, a child advocacy center in Hinton, to help fund their move into a new building.