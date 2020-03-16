Law Enforcement taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement is an essential part of any community, whether it is the fire department, police, or sheriff’s department. Each unit is there to make people living in the area feel safe.

It is important to remember the risks they encounter, especially in the face of a global pandemic.

While there are still no positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia right now, Sheriff Bruce Sloan said people can never be too careful when it comes to a one’s health and wellness.

“We’re encouraging them to do the obvious things that everyone else is doing,” Sloan said. “Wash their hands with soap and water, disinfect, disinfect their cruisers, limit contact as much as possible with individuals, physical contact.”

Sloan is even encouraging his deputies to try and remain outside of homes if asked to go to a residence. He said they have gloves for all officers to wear if needed, but a number of law enforcement jobs rely on contact.

“If for some reason, the caller feels like maybe they’ve been infected by the virus, they certainly should let the dispatcher know that,” Sloan said. “That there’s potentially someone in the home that may be exhibiting the symptoms of the virus.”

If you are calling 911 for an emergency, make sure you let dispatchers know if someone in your home has a weakened immune system or has respiratory problems, so officers can be prepared to keep that person as safe as possible.

If you think you have been infected with COVID-19, do not hesitate to reach out to your health care provider and let them know.