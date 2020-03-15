Law enforcement taking steps to stay safe during Coronavirus

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)– While several businesses and organizations take measures to protect people from the spread of COVID-19, so are local law enforcement agencies. Officers are in physical or close contact with people during most days as a part of their job.

Sargent Adam Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said their office is taking some precautionary measures.

“We are just trying to make sure everybody gets in washes their hands, using the hand sanitizer, and try to keep distance when we can keep distance,” Ballard said. “But with law enforcement it’s almost like any first responder and hospital there is only so much you can do. We are trying to do what we can to keep our people safe.”

Ballard said every time he is at an event he tries to offer hand sanitizer to people in attendance.

