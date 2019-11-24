Law Enforcement warn about extra patrol during holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As we head into the holiday season, law enforcement will be conducting increased patrols throughout our area.

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest travel holidays in the country. While there are more drivers on the road there will also be more law enforcement out also.

Sargent Jamie Wilhite with Beckley Police said, while they will not be having any check points this holiday week, they will be looking for violations.

“There won’t be any locally, as far as the region there probably will be some check points, whether it’s a DUI checkpoint or seat belt checkpoint,” Wilhite said. “But with the holiday season we’ll definitely have extra officers out on the roads to enforce whatever traffic violations they may see.”

Wilhite encourages everyone to drink responsibly this holiday and to never drink and drive.