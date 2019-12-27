Law enforcement warning people to be safe out in public with smart phones

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room, according to a study that estimates 76,000 cases over nine years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The gift giving season is a time electronics, especially cell phones, are a hot item for presents. Police Departments all across the country have seen an increase in phones being stolen while people are out in public.

West Virginia State Trooper M.K. Wimmer said during the holiday season they see more cell phones being stolen because they are easier to sell to others.

“People are looking, if not to gift to others, to sell it,” Wimmer said. “And it’s not always around the holiday season for gifts, there is a lot of drugs too people will sell to buy drugs, people will to make up for lack of funds.”

Wimmer said it’s always a good idea to stay off your phone when in a public place not only to spend time with your family and friends but to also know what is going on around you.

“Really just when you are in a place with a lot of public interaction, people you don’t know you really shouldn’t be on your phone because you really have no idea what is going on around you, especially if you are looking down at a screen,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer said if your phone is stolen you should call the police because they have ways of tracking it.

“We can report it as stolen and we can keep an eye out for it,” Wimmer said. “If you have a serial number stuff like that we can put it in a national data base that anytime it is logged like at a pawn shop or like that it will get a hit and we will know that it was stolen and help you find it.”

Some other tips police recommend are:

  • Keep your smart phone on your person/coat or jacket.
  • Do not display when not in use especially while using mass transit.
  • Use a hands free device.
  • Change the color of your earphones from white to any other color.
    • The white earphones indicate that you have an I-phone which thieves are targeting and can see from a distance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News