Law enforcement warning people to be safe out in public with smart phones

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The gift giving season is a time electronics, especially cell phones, are a hot item for presents. Police Departments all across the country have seen an increase in phones being stolen while people are out in public.

West Virginia State Trooper M.K. Wimmer said during the holiday season they see more cell phones being stolen because they are easier to sell to others.

“People are looking, if not to gift to others, to sell it,” Wimmer said. “And it’s not always around the holiday season for gifts, there is a lot of drugs too people will sell to buy drugs, people will to make up for lack of funds.”

Wimmer said it’s always a good idea to stay off your phone when in a public place not only to spend time with your family and friends but to also know what is going on around you.

“Really just when you are in a place with a lot of public interaction, people you don’t know you really shouldn’t be on your phone because you really have no idea what is going on around you, especially if you are looking down at a screen,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer said if your phone is stolen you should call the police because they have ways of tracking it.

“We can report it as stolen and we can keep an eye out for it,” Wimmer said. “If you have a serial number stuff like that we can put it in a national data base that anytime it is logged like at a pawn shop or like that it will get a hit and we will know that it was stolen and help you find it.”

Some other tips police recommend are: