Law enforcement warns about telecommunication hacking amid COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With most people working from home and using Facetime, Skype and even Zoom police are warning about possible hacking. Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department said while there have been no local cases of hacking they are seeing some across the country.

He warns people to only invite the people you want in the call and set the correct privacy setting.

“Going through individually and setting up all the different settings, locking the virtual classroom, controlling screen sharing, enabling the waiting room,” Allard said. “Making everyone wait until the room monitor is in there then ultimately able to approve who ever comes in.”

Allard said if you notice inappropriate content or someone that wasn’t invited in the group you may have been hacked. If you do get hacked he says to contact your local police department.