Law enforcement warns against impaired driving ahead of the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are warning against the dangers of impaired driving during the busiest travel days of the year.

Beckley Police Sergeant Jamie Wilhite said law enforcement will be out in the community throughout the holidays to look out for impaired drivers. He said key signs for impaired drivers include swerving, stopping at green lights and rapid acceleration. If you see a driver who might be impaired while you are out on the road, Wilhite said you should alert local law enforcement.

“Now do not put yourself in danger by following or chasing them, you certainly do not want to do anything like that but certainly call 9-1-1 and local law enforcement will be happy to help out,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said if you consume any alcohol, the safest thing to do is stay off the roads and make an alternate plan to get home.