BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As clocks spring forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time, more than half of adults say they struggle with drowsiness due to the time change according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

This can translate to increased dangers behind the wheel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowsy driving accounts for more than 83,000 crashes annually. As Daylight Saving Time takes away an hour of sleep, many people struggle with drowsiness in the days following the time change, which can lead to dangers behind the wheel.

“Any time there’s a change like it can affect you and how you feel,” said Sergeant Jamie Wilhite, regional coordinator for the Governors Highway Safety Program.

Sergeant Wilhite said that in certain cases, drowsy drivers can be just as dangerous as impaired drivers.

“If you feel different you drive different,” said Wilhite. “That’s whether its drowsiness, alcohol, prescription medication, or a combination of any of them.”

Sergeant Wilhite added it is better to take a rest if you feel drowsy behind the wheel than to try to push through.

“If you’re tired, pull off in a safe well-lit area and catch a nap if you need to have a couple of cups of coffee or energy drink to get you feeling right,” said Wilhite.

Extra officers are on the road for the annual Click-it or ticket campaign as well as for construction enforcement and they will also be watching for drowsy driving.