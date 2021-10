BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s help on social media in looking for a stolen lawnmower on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

According to the post, the Toro Zero-Turn riding mower was stolen from Park Middle School this past weekend in Beckley.

A small reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or recovery of the lawnmower.

Anyone with information regarding the mower can contact Cpl. Legursky at 304-256-4586.