BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley attorney who won a $10.5 million settlement against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in 2021 has filed a new lawsuit, alleging the Beckley VA Medical Center failed to protect the health of veterans who sought treatment there.

Stephen New secured the multi-million dollar settlement on behalf of 62 veterans who sued the hospital after reporting they were sexually abused by Dr. Jonathan Yates, a former physician at the Beckley hospital.

The Beckley hospital provides health care to veterans in eleven counties.

Yates was ordered to serve 300 months in prison in 2021 for sexually abusing veterans he treated, sometimes while administering acupuncture treatment.

Now, a second lawsuit filed by New, on behalf of a Beckley VA Medical Center patient in the United States District Court of the Southern District of West Virginia, alleges Yates performed acupuncture on a number of veterans, without having credentials to offer the therapy at the hospital.

“Veterans were informed by letter, through the VA, November 2021, that the physician who had performed acupuncture upon them was not credentialed to do acupuncture,” New said in a statement to 59News on Friday, June 23, 2023.

New alleged the treatment put veterans’ health at risk.

“He had personal needles that he was reusing on these veterans,” said New. “None of the veterans that we represent have HIV or hepatitis, but you can imagine that fear.”

New said Yates’ supervisors should have been aware of Yates was administering acupuncture.

“He even charted on a few patients that he was doing acupuncture,” New alleged. “He was never credentialed, never authorized to do acupuncture.”

The West Virginia Board of Medicine formally reprimanded Dr. Mark Harris, the former Beckley VA Medical Center chief-of-staff who supervised Yates, in relation to a complaint filed against Harris in Virginia, prior to his time at the Beckley VA Medical Center.

According to a consent agreement with the State Board of Medicine, Harris was publicly reprimanded for reportedly touching a Virginia patient’s chest too long during an exam and asking inappropriate questions.

The licensing board filing shows Harris completed a course on professional boundaries, as part of the West Virginia agreement.