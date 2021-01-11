Lawsuit over the 2020 General Election prompts response from WV NAACP

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia chapter of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the removal of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The action comes in response to the Attorney General entering West Virginia into a lawsuit over the results of the 2020 General Election.

The Attorney General announced WV will join a lawsuit from Texas that alleges voting irregularities in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The suit was announced on Dec. 9. It was presented before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a release on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 the WV NAACP contends Morrisey’s participation in the lawsuit disenfranchises voters in the four battleground states. It labels the efforts as racist, unethical and un-American.

The group is now calling for Morrisey’s removal as the the Attorney General and for him to be disbarred in the upcoming WV Legislative Session. The effort is supported by Delegates Danielle Walker (D – Monongalia, 51), Mike Pushkin (D- Kanawha, 37) and Barbara Fleischauer (D – Monongalia , 51) who will present the resolution.

59News reached out to Attorney General Morrisey regarding the release from the WV NAACP. He provided the following response: