LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Parents of a minor in Greenbrier County are suing the Greenbrier and Fayette Boards of Education for damages following actions by a criminally prosecuted former employee.

Michael Ramsey was arrested by West Virginia State Police in April 2020 for trying to meet a fourteen-year-old student in a secluded area. He pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor and is currently serving time in federal prison. Ramsey admitted he was communicating with students on Snapchat and attempted to sexually exploit them.

The lawsuit, filed February 3, 2022 and obtained by 59News, alleges Ramsey sent sexually explicit messages to at least one minor student while he was employed by Fayette County Schools. The complaint states multiple employees were aware of Ramsey’s behavior and it was reported to the Board of Education by another teacher. It said Ramsey’s conduct was never reported to the Department of Health and Human Resources and Ramsey was never terminated from his position as the school’s baseball coach.

Following Ramsey’s resignation from Fayette County Schools around 2017-2018, the lawsuit said the Greenbrier County Board of Education was aware of Ramsey’s history and still allowed him to volunteer with the Western Greenbrier Middle School Football team where he began communicating with the student during the 2019-2020 calendar year.

Greenbrier and Fayette Boards of Education are accused of Negligence, Negligence Per se, Negligent Supervision, and Negligent Hiring and Retention. The Greenbrier County Board of Education is facing an additional accusation of Negligent Infliction of Emotional Destress.

Greenbrier County Schools declined to comment on the lawsuit to 59News.