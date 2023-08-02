BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Nick Rahall Congressional Archives library was opened on the West Virginia University-Institute of Technology campus in Beckley on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Nick Joe Rahall, III grew up in Beckley, where his family had immigrated from the Middle East and co-founded a local radio station. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that he first met Rahall during a visit to his future wife, Gayle Conley Manchin’s, home in Beckley.

“My wife’s cousin and Nick Joe Rahall had a radio show together. So I’m thinking, ‘Here’s a young kid in high school, has his own radio show,'” Manchin recalled. “But then I found out the station was W-W-N-R, so it was named Nick Rahall. I said, ‘Well, now that makes sense.'”

Rahall is credited with advancing transportation, technology and wilderness preservation. Manchin said Rahall laid the foundation for the New River Gorge’s designation as a national park and preserve.

West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee said Rahall’s donated archives will influence future generations of college students.

“This is wonderful. First of all, we’re celebrating West Virginia,” said Gee, during a reception after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’re celebrating someone who, for 38 years in Congress, and really brought so much good to this state, and we are honored to have his archives here, at our university.

WVU-Tech President Dr. T. Ramon Stuart grew up in McDowell County while Rahall served in Washington DC. Stuart said he has always remembered Rahall’s fight for miners during the Upper Big Branch explosion in 2006.

“Certainly, our hearts still go out to those families, not only here, but afar,” said Stuart. “And to see what Congressman Rahall and others did during the event, and post the event, to make mining safer in West Virginia and throughout the nation.”