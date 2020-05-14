Leaders throughout WV discuss return to ‘normality’ in virtual town hall

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginians are beginning to see the state slowly going back to normal since the epidemic dramatically altered lives two months ago.

A virtual Town Hall meeting was held Wednesday evening featuring federal, state, local government, and community leaders.

The Mountain State is nine days away from indoor dining, retail stores, and campsites returning. Outdoor dinning, salons and outpatient surgeries have already begun to open.

Gov. Jim Justice applauded how the state is doing while also keeping safety is a priority.

I caution everyone as I’ve done all along, we have truly seen a miracle in the state of West Virginia. We’re right in the hot bed, and everyone around us has multiple more deaths and positives. GOV. JIM JUSTICE (R-WV)

The thing that I’m concerned about is that when we get back and are trying to get back to normal, and help us get out of this economic downturn that we are in right now, also be safe. The most important this is to be safe. SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV)

There is $3 trillion in benefits being proposed in the House. Sen. Manchin believes some of that money should assist with testing, supplies and PPE, which would be sent out to states and individuals.

Bishop Mark Brennen of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston also gave an update during the meeting.

He says various churches in the diocese are opening its doors by the end of the month. Social distancing and face masks practices will continue.