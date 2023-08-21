BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Community leaders “turned dirt” in a ceremony on Monday morning, August 21, 2023, at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

A West Virginia contractor will soon start building a $10.4 million expansion project, erecting facilities alongside a new runway.

It is the start of an emerging aerospace industry in southern West Virginia, funded by federal, state and local monies on around 105 acres at an industrial park at RCMA.

The development is the first of its kind in the state, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who participated in the ceremony.

“This is the only one we have in West Virginia, where you can taxi, get out of your corporate office, get in your corporate plane, taxi the runway and come back to your home,” Sen. Manchin said. “Nothing like it.”

The industrial site is the vision of one West Virginian, longtime airport manager Tom Cochran.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s historic, to me,” said Cochran.

Twenty-five years ago, Cochran, who once worked in the coal industry, dreamt about bringing the aerospace industry to his home state.

New River Community and Technical College will train workers on the site through a new aviation maintenance program as part of the plan for the new development.

“The project is about being able to have a choice for our young people, displaced coal miners, people that want to be able to do something else in their life,” said Cochran.

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher worked for several years to secure funding and the green light from various governmental agencies to make Cochran’s vision a reality.

“This is a really big deal for us. We’ve waited three and a half years,” said Belcher. “Multiple budget overruns, two years of Covid and it’s been a long time coming. So, this is a great day. I’m thrilled Tom could be here in person for this. This is going to be huge for Raleigh County and southern West Virginia altogether.”