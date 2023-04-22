GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Hawks Nest State Park will be hosting another Spring Fling event regarding the park’s history.

According to WV State Parks, the event will be located at the main overlook on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

If you are someone who enjoys lively conversations regarding history, this event will be discussing the rich history of the park. Hawks Nest Superintendent Joe Baughman will be discussing various historical topics about the park, from the Civilian Conversation Corps, the park’s dam, and many more.

This event yet another of the several activities yet to come at Hawks Nest for their Spring Fling.

If you would like to learn more about the Spring Fling, visit nps.gov.