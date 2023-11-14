BECKLEY, WV — It may be the time of year we expect to hear Christmas carols, but the president of the Beckley Police Department Alumni Association has something else in mind for 2023.

President Tim Berry said on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, that the organization is gearing up for this year’s holiday season by bringing Elvis and Frank Sinatra to the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

It’s the “Swingin’ with Sinatra and Elvis Christmas” dinner shows on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with popular West Virginia artist Lee Dean. He will be performing holiday classics in the style of the two Greats.

The event includes a roast turkey and ham buffet in the Historic Black Knight Ballroom, prepared by park staff.

“It’s a great evening, a lot of fun, we sell out every year and the proceeds go to benefit the police department retired members’ widows and other events we do during the course of the year,” Berry said.

Those interested in tickets may contact Berry at (304)-222-0940.

Berry said previous shows featuring Dean have sold out, and he urged people to purchase tickets early. Tickets are $60, and the doors open at 5:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with show time beginning at 7 p.m.