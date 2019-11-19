Legislation introduced to help Americans save on health care

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) introduced the legislation to reauthorize the independent non-profit corporation established to save Americans money on their health care costs and help patients better understand their diagnostic treatment options.

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) helps inform people on health care decisions by providing evidence on the effectiveness, benefits and harms of different treatments.

“PCORI allows patients and their families to compare different treatment options, their effectiveness, and their costs to make more informed decisions,” Senator Capito stated in a release.

According to the release the legislation will help patients spend less time and money on procedures that they will not need.

“One-size-fits-all medicine does not work. Patients deserve effective and efficient care tailored to them,” stated Dr. Cassidy.

In the release Senator Van Hollen stated the institute was created to provide patients with high-quality information they will need to make better- informed decisions about their health care. PCORI, a non-profit organization, is tasked with examining the relative health outcomes, clinical effectiveness and appropriateness of different medical treatments.

According to the release, since 2012 PCORI has approved more than $2.3 billion in grants to advance research on patient-centered outcomes. The release also states additional research by PCORI has helped better inform physicians and patients on a broad array of treatments.