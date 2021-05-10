Legislative interim committees begin meeting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that the West Virginia legislative session is over, it’s time for the interim committees to begin their meetings periodically throughout the year.

It’s a chance for legislators — those who sit on the interim committees — to take care of unfinished business and to propose new legislation for next year’s regular session.

On Monday, six interim committees will meet at the West Virginia capitol.

They are the Health and Human Resources, Special Investigations, Education Accountability, Flooding, Post Audits, and Government and Finance committees.

The Special Investigations Committee, where Del. Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) sits, looks into corruption at the municipal, county, and state level, and is classified information.

The rest have their own public agendas.

“We’ll work on items that we didn’t have enough time to work on in the regular session that people are passionate about and maybe required a little bit more investigation and we’ll talk to the different people,” said Steele.

Most committees have roughly 12 lawmakers on them, like Sen. Chandler Swope (R-Mercer), a longtime contractor who has been on the Flooding Committee since the 2016 flood.

“We’re about 75% done and most of the funding came from FEMA and HUD and most of the delays on the front end were getting your arms around the regulatory terms that come with the money,” said Swope.

Almost $300 million was made available in federal dollars for West Virginia in the aftermath of the flood, and Swope says this year they will be focusing on 100 remaining homes which still need to be replaced by the end of the year.

Like in the regular session most of the committee meetings will be live-streamed on the West Virginia legislature’s website.

The first one begins Monday at 10 a.m.