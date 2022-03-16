BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following the legislative session, 293 bills now wait on the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers passed a $4.6 Billion budget that includes raises for State Troopers and state employees following record-high inflation.

Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates said one of his biggest legislative priorities is ensuring consumer protections for internet customers, leading the charge against internet companies with the Public Service Commission.

The legislature passed two bills relating to consumer protections: one preventing the company from charging people for receiving a paper bill and another that would add more consumer protections against poor service with consequences from the Attorney General and PSC.

“People have customer service problems, they have service problems, they have billing problems and I continue to help people individually, but these laws that we passed will require them to follow certain guidelines,” Bates said.

Some high priorities failed to pass through both sections of the legislature including tax reform and improvements to foster care. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin told 59News key provisions of House Bill 4344 relating to foster care were stripped from the bill and it ultimately failed to pass.

“We are talking about helping some of our most vulnerable kids across the state and everybody gives lip service to that, ‘Oh we have got to do something,’ but when push came to shove, it was not a priority and the legislature was not willing to act,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin also expressed concern over pushback from the Department of Health and Human Resources over improvements to child protective services. He said the DHHR agreed to provide mental health services for employees but pushed back against improvements to their abuse and child neglect hotline. He plans to bring these issues forward in special session.