Fayette County, WV (WVNS) — The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill was buzzing with activity as volunteers cooked, prepared, and packaged Thanksgiving meals for their community.

The smell of turkey and gravy filled the gymnasium as containers of meals were carried out to members of the community waiting in their cars.

Volunteers had been busy all week, getting ready for Thursday, and the chance to do some good in the community.

Volunteer Katherine Dyer said she’s been volunteering since she was three years old and her love for it has only grown over the years.

154 turkeys were cooked in preparation for this event. Orders for meals had to be placed by October 31st.