FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– After Thanksgiving dinner comes the clean-up, the part of the holiday most people don’t enjoy.

The Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill drew a crowd of volunteers on Thanksgiving morning to help cook, serve, and to clean up.

Local churches and volunteers cooked and served 2,000 meals to those who needed them.

Lesley Taylor, coordinator of the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution, said on Thursday, November 24, 2022, 500 volunteers began cooking the turkeys on Monday and spent several days deboning them.

After the distribution, more people came to the center to help clean.

“We make terrible messes,” said Taylor. “If you think about cooking in your own kitchen, the mess you make when you’re cooking dinner, when you’re cooking dinner for 2,000 people, you make a horrendous mess. So we have a wonderful clean-up crew that’s going to take care of that for us today.”

Taylor said Thanksgiving 2022 was the first time in two years that the Thanksgiving dinners were served, due to the pandemic.

She added volunteers prepared 70 pans of homemade bread dressing.

The clean-up crew is just as important. They came in afterwards to sweep, wash dishes, wipe down tables and carry out trash.

“We heard that there was a need,” said Teri Harlan, who volunteered with her family. “And I told the kids that after breakfast this morning, we were going to come out here and help, and the whole family jumped in, so it’s great.”

Taylor said St. Andrews Episcopal Church and nearly every other church in Oak Hill serves the meals each year to anyone who needs a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s made possible because of people of volunteers.

“The best part would be, you’re feeding people who sometimes don’t have food,” said 17-year-old Selena Bragg, who helped prepare meals. “And it’s getting somebody’s belly full.”