Lewis County man faces drug charges in Fayette County

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A Lewis County man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on US19 in the Hilltop/Scarbro area of Fayette County when he stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near Cafego Road. A positive indication was given by a Sheriff’s K-9, promoting the deputy to search the car.

During the search, the deputy allegedly found a large amount of methamphetamines and digital scares hidden in a cavity in the car.

Michael Louk of Weston is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver along with traffic offenses. He is now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.