LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Bounce house, Easter egg hunts, and snow cones. That is what families in Greenbrier County experienced at the Lewisburg Baptist Church’s Easter Festival.

“We just want to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord,” Pastor Jonathan Comer said. “We’re thankful to have this place here in Lewisburg beside of Lowes, beside of Walmart, centrally located. We want to encourage families, we want to encourage kids, and most of all we want people to know for sure that one day they’re going to heaven.”

Local vendors set up inside the church where they could display their inventory while kids could be heard laughing and playing outside. The West Virginia Army National Guard also had a booth set up during the festival.

“We started out with 250 people came up in 2019,” Chad Harris, Children’s Pastor at Lewisburg Baptist Church, said. “Last year we had 300 show up even during the pandemic. This year we’re expecting an even bigger crowd.”

Harris said this is the third Easter Festival the church has held.

“We started this in 2019. 2020 hit and we had to cancel it,” Harris said. “2021 just had a small scale and this is our biggest event since the pandemic hit.”

But what is the leadership in the church hoping people take away from celebrating the Easter Weekend with them?

“I’m hoping that everyone that comes on the property throughout the weekend knows for sure that Jesus is their savior,” Comer said.