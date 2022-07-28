LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Late Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the Lewisburg Water System was forced to issue a boil water notice.

Mayor Beverly White said the flooding that hit Greenbrier county on Wednesday caused the city’s water source to become contaminated.

“The river is up, and with all the mud and everything coming down the river, that has caused the turbidity,” said White.

And for a city known for some of the best food in the state, the boil water advisory is hitting some restaurants hard.

That’s the case for Tammy Winebrimmer and Courtney Brown at The Market, who said not being able to serve ice or fountain drinks is just the start of their problems.

“We don’t have a dishwasher, either. So for the smaller restaurants, it’s tough,” said Brown. “You’ve got to boil the water just to wash the dishes and you’ve got to take all these extra precautions.”

They also said that after dealing with the pandemic and rapidly rising food prices, a boil water notice is yet another challenge for small, local restaurants to overcome.

“The restaurant industry itself has been hit super hard the past two years. So it’s like another literal pain to have to deal with,” Brown told 59News.

Mayor White added the boil water advisory does not meet the criteria for the state to bring in a tanker truck with potable water, but the city is already working to get the water issue cleared up as quickly as possible.

“It’s getting better. And we will have an update as soon as we can start testing,” said White.