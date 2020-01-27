Lewisburg Chocolate Festival returns for the 14th year

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– For all of you chocolate lovers out there, the annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is back.

The 14th Annual Festival will be held in Downtown Lewisburg, Greenbrier County. People can enjoy thousands of chocolate-themed treats, live music, professional chef demonstrations, and free screenings of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. All events are free and open to the public.

The only thing that chocolate lovers will have to pay for is the tastings. Those tickets went on sale Mon. Jan. 27, 2020 for $5. You can click here to purchase tickets. You can also purchase your tickets in person at the vistors center in Lewisburg. Those tickets will go on sale in early Feb.

All of the proceeds from the Festival will go to the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

The Festival will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Downtown Lewisburg. For additional information you can visit their website.