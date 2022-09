LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Lewisburg City Council will meet Tuesday night. One of the big topics will be the pending construction of the new Lewisburg water treatment facility.

Residents are concerned that future construction could disrupt or even shut down parts of the Greenbrier River Trail.

The nearly $75 million project to completely renovate the Lewisburg water system will include upgrading pipes underground.

The meeting starts on September 20 at 7 p.m. at Lewisburg City Hall.