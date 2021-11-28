Lewisburg City Hall continues to see upgrades with new seal

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have driven in downtown Lewisburg recently you may have seen something new on the side of city hall.

The city recently unveiled new artwork showing the seal of Lewisburg. Mayor Beverly White said production of the sign took about two months. She added she hopes the sign will let people who visit the city know how proud they are to be a popular destination in West Virginia.

“I want them to know that this is their city hall and that we are the county seat and we want them to be proud to be visitors and citizens of Lewisburg,” White said.

Mayor White said she is excited about the new addition and hopes people look at the artwork as they travel downtown.