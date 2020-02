LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Lewisburg City Hall is currently closed as police investigate a suspicious phone call related to a potential threat.

Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert told 59News they received a suspicious phone call on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. City Hall and businesses next to it were evacuated.

Police also said if you are in that area to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

This is still an developing story, stick with 59News for the updates.