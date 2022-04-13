LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– With the warmer weather upon us- it’s time to do some spring cleaning.

West Virginia wants to draw in tourists to see the beauty that surrounds us, but that can be hard to do when litter lines the streets of our towns.

That’s just one reason why the city of Lewisburg is trying to change that. It is one of the communities trying to put its best foot forward.

The Bloom Committee is working to clean up areas downtown. Volunteers met at Lewisburg City Hall on April 13, 2022, to begin work. Trash bags and gloves were provided.